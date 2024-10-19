Pastor Akanbi of God Mercy Revival Ministries asserted that the financial contributions from church members are inadequate to meet the church's extensive needs

In a bold statement addressing criticisms over tithing practices, Pastor James Akanbi of God Mercy Revival Ministries clarified that the financial contributions from church members are insufficient to cover the church’s extensive needs.

Akanbi emphasized the church's multifaceted responsibilities and the broader impact it seeks to achieve beyond just financial gains.

Lagos pastor, Akanbi, speaks on tithing Photo credit: God Mercy Revival Ministries

Source: Facebook

The preacher-man said this during an interview session with The Punch, on Saturday, October 19.

Pastor Akanbi revealed the financial realities of running the church, stating,

"If you go down there and meet my account department, they will tell you we’ve not even been able to generate up to 10 million naira in tithes, but we have done over 200 million naira this year."

He elaborated on the church's expenditures, which include international outreach programs, welfare initiatives, and community feeding programs.

"We must have spent well over 250 million naira on welfare, construction, and other needs," he added.

Akanbi: Church business beyond tithing

He urged the congregation and critics to understand that the church's mission extends beyond collecting tithes.

"What is the percentage of tithes in this? I can tell you how many people we pay rent for this year, how many school fees we have covered, and how many people we have sponsored in various programs," he stated.

Akanbi speaks on church's role in national politics

In his remarks, Pastor Akanbi also touched on the contentious intersection of politics and religion, warning against the growing influence of political figures within the church, saying:

"There are people within the church who have a calling for politics and governance, but when you expect all pastors to be politicians, you are in error."

He cautioned that involvement in politics can lead to moral compromise, saying,

"We have seen many who entered politics and came back changed for the worse."

He emphasized that while it is essential for believers to participate in the democratic process, such as voting, it should not overshadow the church's primary mission of evangelism.

See the video below:

Adeboye clarifies stand on tithing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday, October 5, refuted claims that he advised Christians to stop paying tithes, clarifying his stance on the contentious issue.

Adeboye addressed the misrepresentation of his recent comments during the church's October Holy Ghost Service at Redemption City on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng