Nigeria has received 846,000 doses of the groundbreaking RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine.

Legit.ng reports that this is aimed at reducing the high burden of malaria, particularly among children and vulnerable groups.

Prof. Muhammad Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, announced the arrival of the vaccines at a press event in Abuja on Thursday, October 17.

FG: Vacines to help tackle malaria-related deaths

The vaccines are expected to play a critical role in reducing malaria-related deaths, particularly in regions where access to healthcare is limited, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"Our target is to prioritize regions most affected by malaria, particularly rural areas. The vaccine will significantly bolster our ongoing elimination efforts.

"With proper infrastructure, political will, and continued international collaboration, Nigeria is poised to make substantial progress in reducing the disease’s toll and moving toward malaria elimination."

Bayelsa, Kebbi targets for first rollouts

The initial phase of the vaccine rollout will target Bayelsa and Kebbi states, which have been identified as having a high malaria burden and logistical challenges.

Dr. Muyi Aino, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, emphasized that the regions have been difficult to reach due to geographical challenges, but improved cold chain systems will ensure the vaccines reach remote areas, The Punch reported.

Aino said:

"In Bayelsa, with its significant riverine areas, reaching remote communities has been challenging.

"However, the strengthened healthcare systems are expected to ensure the vaccine reaches even the most isolated populations."

WHO, UNICEF, others back vaccine rollout

Global health partners, including WHO, UNICEF, and Gavi, are providing technical and financial support to ensure the vaccine’s successful implementation.

Dr. Eduardo Celades, UNICEF Chief of Health in Nigeria, highlighted recent upgrades to the national cold storage infrastructure, which will enable safe distribution of vaccines across the country.

Prof. Gbenga Mokuolu, National Coordinator of the National Malaria Elimination Programme, stressed that sustained efforts in healthcare delivery, education, and awareness campaigns are essential to the success of the vaccination drive.

The WHO representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo, expressed optimism about the vaccine’s potential to save lives.

He underscored that the combination of the vaccine with other preventive measures could significantly reduce the malaria burden in Nigeria.

