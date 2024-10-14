Details of how the two-storey building collapsed in the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos state on Monday, October 14 have surfaced

One of the occupants, Dayo Adedoyin, said the tenants heard sounds for about 30 minutes before the building finally caved in

Adedoyin disclosed that the collapsed building was erected by an unknown developer about 20 years ago

Orile Iganmu, Lagos State - Dayo Adedoyin, an occupant of the two-storey building that collapsed in the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos state, has narrated how the incident occurred on Monday, October 14.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Nosa Okunbor, said the building collapsed at about 8.45am, adding that everyone who was inside the building had left before it collapsed.

Adedoyin said the building was sealed sometime ago Photo credit: The Lagos State Government

Adedoyin said many of the occupants had packed out from the building over two months due to the warning signs.

According to Daily Trust, he said the building made some sounds for 30 minutes before it caved in.

He added that the building that was built by a developer has been giving warning sign for long.

The tenant said the building is not standard and it has nothing to do with age because the building is not even up to 20 years

“I was on my way going out when it happened. We heard a sound for 30 minutes and later it just came down. Some people had even left. Most of the tenants had moved out, that is why we had no casualty.

He further stated that the occupants don’t even know who the developer and owner are.

“It has been sealed some time ago and I don’t know how they went about before it it was reopened.”

Lagos: Fatality in Mushin building collapse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that another Lagos building collapsed in the Mushin area of the state, killing a child while seven other persons were injured.

It was reported that the government team did not respond to emergency calls on time, and the seven victims were rescued by people in the area.

This came days after a building collapsed at the Isale Eko area of the state.

