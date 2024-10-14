Lagos residents raise concerns over job losses and economic disruption due to the proposed ban on single-use plastics and sachet water set for January 2025

Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, highlights the environmental necessity of the ban while emphasizing collaboration with the private sector for sustainable alternatives

Stakeholders, including water vendors, appeal to the government for reconsideration and proper waste management education

Lagos residents are sounding the alarm over the state government's proposed ban on single-use plastics (SUPs) and sachet water, citing fears of job losses and economic disruption.

During a stakeholders’ workshop, Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, announced that the ban would take effect in January 2025.

The policy aims to manage plastic waste sustainably while safeguarding public health and the environment.

Defence for Lagos’ ban on sachet water amidst widespread job loss concerns

Wahab emphasized that styrofoam and SUPs take centuries to degrade, making the ban crucial for environmental protection.

The state government is collaborating with private sector organizations to develop alternatives for SUPs and support research into new technological solutions.

However, the proposed ban has caused significant concern among stakeholders, particularly in the manufacturing and retail sectors, where fears of job losses and economic instability are widespread.

Akinyemi Bolaji, Sales Manager at Aremson Water Ltd., expressed his worries, stating, “I am more particular about employment. The ban will not favour anyone, and it will make thousands of people lose their source of livelihood.”

He questioned the government's efforts to provide clean water and called for alternative measures to address recycling issues.

Bolaji also urged the government to educate the public on proper waste disposal, noting, “Eradicating all these factories that produce the SUPs is not the best way. It’s a solution in one aspect and hazardous in another.”

In light of these concerns, Lagos residents are appealing to the state government to reconsider the proposed ban and find a balanced approach that protects both the environment and livelihoods.

Lagos to ban pure water, bottled water

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state government has announced it will enforce the ban on sachet water, popularly called pure water, starting in January 2025.

The state also said it would ban the circulation of single-use plastics such as pet bottles.

The move follows the government’s earlier January prohibition of styrofoam use in response to the growing environmental threats of plastic waste.

