Ms. Osenaga Orokpo, CEO of Shield Africa Sustainability and Development Initiative, has urged the Nigerian government and agricultural stakeholders to address the nation's growing food security crisis

Orokpo commended President Bola Tinubu's AgroPocket scheme, highlighting its critical role in boosting agriculture

Orokpo expressed concern over the impact of recent flooding on farmlands, urging greater government collaboration to mitigate the effects

FCT, Abuja - Amid rising concerns over food security in Nigeria, agricultural stakeholders and the government have been urged to take immediate steps to avert a looming food crisis.

Ms. Osenaga Orokpo, CEO of the Shield Africa Sustainability and Development Initiative, made this plea during a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, October 9.

Group seeks federal government action on Nigeria's food security crisis Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Orokpo stated:

"These interesting times hit Nigeria harder because of our population.

"If we don't take those steps now, I think we're really going to run into a disaster very fast."

She stressed that the food security situation requires urgent attention to avoid widespread hunger.

Orokpo also highlighted that Shield Africa’s mission aligns with five key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): no poverty, zero hunger, quality education, gender equality, and climate action.

According to her, agriculture is at the core of addressing many of these challenges.

She added:

"Agriculture plays a very key role in tackling hunger and poverty."

Group hails Tinubu's agrcultual initiatives

Orokpo praised the National Agricultural Growth Scheme, AgroPocket, launched by President Bola Tinubu, as a vital initiative to address food insecurity.

She said:

"That project helps to emphasise the need to boost agriculture in order for us to achieve zero hunger."

Likewise, she pointed to an agri-input distribution project in Oju, Benue State, where 450 rice farmers, including 30% women, are receiving support.

Group calls for women's inclusion in agriculture

Addressing the need for greater inclusion of women in agriculture, Orokpo underscored their essential role in driving development.

She stated:

"Women play a very important role. If you want to be an advocate for development, you must have a passion for it."

Orokpo also expressed concern over the impact of recent flooding in Nigeria, which has ravaged farmlands and devastated livelihoods.

She said:

"We are deeply touched by the loss of crops and, of course, lives in areas affected by floods."

She ureged for enhanced government collaboration to mitigate the crisis.

Tinubu’s Minister hailed for agricultural sector reform

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the minister of agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has been commended as a champion of agricultural sector reform.

The convener of the Coalition for Human Rights Promotion in Africa (CHRPA), Dr. Emmanuel Agabi, said Senator Abubakar Kyari’s dedication has yielded remarkable progress in the past year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng