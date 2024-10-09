At least five people are missing, and 15 others were rescued after two boats collided on the Lagos waterways near Imore town, Lagos State

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) confirmed that the collision involved a passenger boat, "Only God 13," and a wooden boat

Authorities, including LASWA, LASEMA, NIWA, and Marine Police, are coordinating an intense rescue operation to locate the missing passengers

Lagos State - At least five people are missing while 15 others were rescued after two boats collided on the Lagos waterways.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday evening, October 7, near Imore town in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area.

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) confirmed the accident in a statement released on Tuesday, October 8, Channels Television reported.

LASWA gives details of the collision

The LASWA explained that the collision involved two vessels: a passenger boat named “Only God 13,” and a wooden boat ferrying passengers between Alakija and Imore.

The statement reads:

“A boat collision occurred yesterday evening at Imore on the Lagos waterways, involving two vessels: ‘Only God 13’ and a wooden boat.

"At approximately 7:00 PM, ‘Only God 13,’ traveling from Ebutte Ero to Badagry with 15 passengers, collided with a wooden boat carrying 10 passengers from Alakija to Imore."

15 Rescued, search for missing ongoing

All 15 passengers aboard the “Only God 13” boat were rescued safely.

However, according to LASWA's statement, they are currently at the jetty, awaiting the return of their goods, Vanguard reported.

Furthermore, LASWA explained that the situation is more dire for passengers on the wooden boat, saying:

“Five passengers from the wooden boat sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.

"Regrettably, five individuals remain unaccounted for, and search and rescue efforts are ongoing.”

LASWA says intense rescue operations underway

The Lagos authorities have mobilized a multi-agency response to the incident.

The statement added:

“LASWA, LASEMA, NIWA, Marine Police, and local operators are working tirelessly to locate the missing individuals and provide assistance to those affected."

