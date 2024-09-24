The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has executed a major mop-up operation in Maiduguri markets to remove flood-contaminated drugs and food items

This initiative aims to prevent disease outbreaks by ensuring that compromised products are not sold to the public

Contaminated goods worth over 15 billion were seized and destroyed, with NAFDAC also providing guidance on identifying and handling unsafe products

In a decisive move to safeguard public health, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has conducted a comprehensive mop-up operation in key markets across Maiduguri, Borno State.

This operation was aimed at removing drugs and food items contaminated by recent floods, thereby preventing the sale of compromised products that could lead to disease outbreaks.

The operation, led by NAFDAC officials from Borno, Yobe, Gombe, and the NAFDAC Area Laboratory, targeted several major markets including Gamboru, Monday Market, Open Air-Theatre Drug Market, and Gwange Drug Market. Contaminated food and drugs, valued at over 15 billion, were seized and destroyed.

NAFDAC also took the opportunity to issue guidance to vendors and the public on identifying and handling potentially unsafe products. In addition, the agency has temporarily closed manufacturing facilities in the flood-affected areas for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) assessments.

The Agency remains committed to ongoing monitoring and urges the public to report any suspicious products to their nearest NAFDAC office. This initiative underscores NAFDAC's dedication to protecting public health and ensuring the safety of food and drug supplies in the region.

NAFDAC destroys ₦43 billion worth of counterfeit drugs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) destroyed items worth ₦43 billion in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Thursday.

The exercise, which took place at a dumpsite in Moniya, Akinyele local government area, saw the destruction of falsified drugs, medical devices, and other unwholesome regulated products.

