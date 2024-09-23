Enugu, Nigeria – The South East Iconic Women Awards has officially launched its nomination process, marking the beginning of an initiative designed to honor and celebrate the achievements of outstanding women across the South East region of Nigeria.

The awards aim to recognize women from various sectors who have made significant contributions to their communities and fields of expertise, from politics and education to healthcare, business, and philanthropy.

South East Iconic Women Awards Set to Honor Regional Trailblazers Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

In a statement made available to Vanguard, stated that: "The South East Iconic Women Awards is set to become a landmark event that acknowledges the critical roles women play in the development of the region.

"By shining a spotlight on women who have excelled in their respective careers and in service to their communities, the event seeks to inspire future generations and foster a culture of female empowerment across the region."

According to the organizers, the nomination process is open to the public, allowing individuals, organizations, and stakeholders to submit the names of women who have demonstrated leadership, resilience, and dedication to social progress.

"Nominees are expected to have a record of outstanding contributions in areas such as governance, education, health, entrepreneurship, community development, and humanitarian work."

The awards initiative is spearheaded by a dynamic leadership team that includes Miss Onyeka Gift Ezeh as President, Miss Eugene Tracy as Vice President, and Mr. Emmanuel Anabueze as Director of Communication.

The trio is passionate about creating a platform that not only celebrates women but also empowers them to continue their impactful work in society.

Miss Onyeka Gift Ezeh emphasized the importance of the awards, stating, “The South East Iconic Women Awards is more than just a celebration; it is a movement that aims to highlight the incredible achievements of women who have been instrumental in shaping the region. We are proud to offer a stage that recognizes these unsung heroines.”

Vice President Miss Eugene Tracy added, “Our aim is to ensure that women from all walks of life are celebrated. We have created categories that reflect diverse achievements, from grassroots community leadership to political governance. These women are the backbone of societal development, and their stories deserve to be told.”

The event will culminate in a grand awards ceremony in December 2024, to be held in Enugu.

Source: Legit.ng