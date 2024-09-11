Former Imo state governor Emeka Ihedioha visited the family of the late President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, George Iwuanyanwu, in Abuja to offer condolences

Ihedioha expressed deep sympathy for the loss of the Igbo leader as he met with the widow, Lolo Frances Iwuanyanwu, and their son, Jide

George Iwuanyanwu, who passed away at 81 on July 25, 2024, was a prominent Igbo leader and former president-general of Ọhanaeze Ndigbo

Abuja, FCT—Former Imo state governor Emeka Ihedioha paid a condolence visit to the family of the late President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, George Iwuanyanwu, at their Abuja residence on Tuesday, September 10.

Ihedioha, also a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, expressed deep sorrow and sympathy for the loss of the family's patriarch.

Former Imo state governor Emeka Ihedioha paid a condolence visit to the family of the late President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, George Iwuanyanwu, in Abuja. Photo credit: Emeka Ihedioha

He commiserated with the widow, Lolo Frances Iwuanyanwu, and their first son, Jide Iwuanyanwu, offering heartfelt condolences and support during this difficult time.

late Iwuanyanwu's legacy

The late Iwuanyanwu, who passed away on July 25, 2024, at the age of 81, was the 11th president-general of Ọhanaeze Ndigbo.

He became the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in January 2021. He was elected to lead the pan-Igbo socio-political organization at a convention held in Imo state.

Iwuanyanwu, a renowned businessman and elder statesman, emerged as the consensus candidate and was unanimously elected to succeed Chief Nnia Nwodo.

He was a prominent Igbo leader and former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees.

How Iwuanyanwu aided Ojukwu’s escape in 1970

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iwuanyanwu played a crucial role in the Biafran artillery during Nigeria's three-year civil war. After the war, he contributed to reconciliation efforts in post-war Nigeria in the 1970s.

Iwuanyanwu played a key role in enabling Odumegwu Ojukwu, the Biafran leader, to escape capture in January 1970.

The Biafran generalissimo Ogukwu handed over power to his second in command, Philip Effiong, in January 1970. He then fled to Cote d'Ivoire, where he obtained political asylum.

