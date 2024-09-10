After a decade behind bars awaiting trial, 70-year-old Saraya Silma has been released by Adamawa State's Chief Judge, who deemed the witchcraft accusation against her baseless

After spending a decade awaiting trial at the Yolde Pate Correctional Centre in Yola, Adamawa State, Saraya Silma, a 70-year-old woman, was finally freed on Monday by the state's Chief Judge, Justice Hasfat Abdulrahaman.

Silma had been accused of witchcraft—a charge that was later found to be baseless.

Appearing frail after her long confinement, Silma explained that the accusation had no evidence, a sentiment echoed by the Chief Judge.

In a compassionate gesture, Justice Abdulrahaman provided Silma with N12,000 to cover the cost of transportation back to Cameroon, her home country.

Woman gains release after decade in detention

Silma's release came as part of a broader effort led by the Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee, a body overseen by the Chief Judge. During the committee’s latest session, 32 inmates were discharged, 25 were granted bail, and 37 were convicted.

In total, the committee reviewed the cases of 182 inmates awaiting trial at the overcrowded correctional facility, which currently holds 886 inmates—665 of whom are awaiting trial. The centre, built to house 800 prisoners, has been operating beyond capacity, with 185 convicts, 10 inmates serving life sentences, and 16 on death row.

In some cases, discharged inmates were assigned non-custodial sentences, such as performing community service, including cleaning public facilities. The committee also reduced charges in 13 cases, though serious crimes like murder, theft, culpable homicide, and kidnapping were not part of the review.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Justice Abdulrahaman urged the released inmates to view their freedom as an act of divine intervention. She emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and encouraged them to use this opportunity to reform and lead better lives.

