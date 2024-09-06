The Lagos State Government has taken control of Pelewura Market in Lagos Island through its Urban Development Office and the Lagos Building Control Agency (LASBCA)

The announcement was made on Friday, September 6, by Jubril Gawat, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's Senior Special Assistant on New Media

Governor Sanwo-Olu had previously revealed the redevelopment plan while presenting compensation cheques to victims of the Docemo fire

The Lagos State Government has officially taken control of the popular Pelewura Market in Lagos Island, through its Urban Development Office and the Lagos Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

This move marks the beginning of the market's planned demolition and reconstruction, aimed at modernizing the facility.

LASG begins takeover of popular market in the state Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nation, the announcement was made on Friday, September 6, by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Gawat stated:

“The Lagos State Government through the Urban Development Office, The Lagos Building Control Agency #LASBCA has taken over Pelewura. Compensation payment ongoing.”

The redevelopment plan was earlier revealed by Governor Sanwo-Olu during the official presentation of compensation cheques to victims of the Docemo fire incident.

The governor had assured traders that the government would not only demolish and rebuild the market but also ensure that affected occupants are duly compensated, Leadership reported.

See the video below:

Fire as Lagos govt staff quarters razed down

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a fire incident occurred at the Lagos State Government Staff Quarters on Odunsanmi Street, Ogba, Lagos State, around 2:20 am on Friday, August 30.

The fire affected one of the two-bedroom flats in Block 21. A preliminary investigation by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) revealed that it started due to an electrical surge in the children's room.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng