After a year of waiting for a promised state funeral, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi has finally been laid to rest

Oyo state government, led by Governor Makinde, funded the entire burial process for Pa Akinkunmi, which started on Wednesday and ended on Friday, due to FG's inaction

The Akinkunmi family made this decision due to the financial strain of paying N2,000 daily for morgue storage while waiting for the state funeral that never materialised

Oyo state, Ibadan - The family of Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the late designer of the Nigerian national flag, has finally laid him to rest after a year-long wait for a promised state funeral that never materialized.

Akinkunmi, who passed away on September 4, 2023, at the age of 87, was supposed to be honoured with a state funeral by the federal government, but the family grew tired of waiting and decided to proceed with the burial.

Oyo government funded the burial of late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, after FG failed to give him a state funeral.

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Akinwunmi Akinkunmi, a son of the deceased, said the family had waited patiently for the government to fulfill its promise.

He revealed that the family has been paying N2,000 a day to keep the body at a morgue.

Oyo govt funded the burial

Meanwhile, Oyo state government funded the burial rites which started on Wednesday, September 4, and ended on Friday, September 6, in Ibadan.

Meanwhile, Oyo state has urged the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give due honour to late Pa Akinkunmi, PremiumTimes reported.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde, the acting governor of Oyo state, Barrister Bayo Lawal, said:

“The celebration of the death of an iconic figure like 87year old Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi who designed the Nigerian flag 64years ago at the age of 23 should be a national festival.

“The fact that Pa Akinkunmi belongs to this part of the country does not detract from his recognition as a national hero.”

Lawal spoke at the funeral service held in honour of the late Icon at the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan.

