In a tragic turn of events, an attempted jailbreak at Makala Central Prison in Kinshasa has resulted in the deaths of at least 129 inmates.

The incident, which occurred around 2 a.m. on Monday, has highlighted the severe overcrowding and dire conditions within the prison system.

According to Congo's interior minister, Jacquemin Shabani, the chaos began when warning shots were fired, leading to the deaths of 24 inmates.

The majority of fatalities, however, were caused by a stampede as prisoners attempted to flee.

"There are also 59 injured people taken into care by the government, as well as some cases of women assaulted," Shabani reported.

Footage from the scene shows bodies strewn across the ground, with inmates assisting in loading the deceased into vehicles.

The breakout, which was reportedly orchestrated from within one of the prison wings, also resulted in part of the facility being damaged by fire.

Makala Central Prison, designed to hold 1,500 inmates, currently houses over 12,000, according to Amnesty International.

This overcrowding has been a persistent issue, with the prison population largely consisting of individuals awaiting trial. Efforts to reduce the number of inmates have seen some success, with scores released this year.

129 Inmates Killed in Failed Escape

Justice minister Constant Mutamba condemned the attack as a "premeditated act of sabotage" and vowed that those responsible would face severe consequences. He also announced a ban on inmate transfers from Makala and plans to construct a new facility to alleviate overcrowding.

In the aftermath of the failed escape, the road to the prison was cordoned off, and a panel has been convened to investigate the incident.

