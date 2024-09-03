Amaka Sonnberger, a Nigerian woman in Canada, faces a potential two-year prison sentence or deportation for inciting violence against Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin descent

Sonnberger was arrested by Toronto Police on September 1, 2024, and is set to appear in court on September 2, 2024

Her inflammatory remarks, made in Pidgin English, have sparked widespread outrage and led to her swift arrest by the Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit

Amaka Sonnberger to face deportation or jail

Under Section 319 (1a) of the Canadian Criminal Code, individuals found guilty of inciting public hatred may be sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison.

The law states, “Everyone who, by communicating statements in any public place, incites hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace is guilty of (a) an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or (b) an offence punishable on summary conviction.”

Findings indicate that the two-year jail term would apply to Sonnberger only if she is a Canadian citizen and is found guilty.

However, if she is convicted as a migrant, she could face deportation, depending on her immigration status.

Laws of deportation in Canada

This information is corroborated by the “Migrants Know Your Rights Guide — Facing Immigration Arrest, Detention, Deportation,” published in 2021 by the International Human Rights Programme at the University of Ontario, Butterfly, and the Immigration Legal Committee.

The guide states, “If you are convicted of a crime, you could lose your immigration status. Whether you lose your status depends on ‘how serious’ the crime is, the specific crime committed, and the type of status you possess (e.g., temporary status, permanent resident status).”

Sonnberger’s inflammatory remarks, made primarily in Pidgin English, included threats to poison Yoruba and Benin people. She was recorded saying, “Record me very well; it’s time to start poisoning the Yoruba and Benin. Put poison for all una food for work. Put poison for una water; make una dey kpai one by one.”

These comments sparked widespread outrage, leading to calls for her investigation and arrest by Canadian authorities. In response, the Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit swiftly arrested Sonnberger, treating the case as a hate-motivated offence.

Amaka Sonnberger arrested in Canada

The arrest follows a report received on August 28, 2024, regarding a threatening incident.

