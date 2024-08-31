HEDA has petitioned the ICPC to investigate several Nigerian MDAs accused of financial misconduct

The petition highlights instances where public funds were funneled into private accounts and used for suspicious transactions

HEDA's Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, emphasized the urgent need for the ICPC to act against corruption in the public sector

FCT, Abuja - The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has officially petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), urging an investigation into several Nigerian Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) accused of serious financial misconduct.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Olanrewaju Suraju, the chairman of HEDA, alleged that these MDAs have been involved in illegal financial activities.

HEDA: How MDA channels public funds into private accounts

He added that they've been seen violating Nigeria's Financial Regulations, 2009.

The chairman noted that the petition made by HEDA points to instances where public funds were funnelled into private accounts and used for dubious transactions, raising significant concerns about the integrity of these public institutions.

Our report uncovers widespread corruption MDAs- HEDA

Olarenwaju noted that the petition follows an explosive investigative report published by an online media platform detailing how various MDAs engaged in actions that contravene Chapter 7, Section 713 of the Nigeria Financial Regulations.

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment are among the implicated institutions.

One of the most startling revelations involved the Federal Polytechnic, Ngodo Isuochi, Abia State.

Olarenwaju said:

"In December 2023, the institution allegedly carried out questionable financial transactions, disbursing substantial sums under the guise of purchasing office equipment.

"Payments were made to several individuals, including Drisu Ndalami Ibrahim, Ezenuruihe Ifeyinwa Olachi, and Ndubuisi Paul Darlington, amounting to tens of millions of naira in a very short period, prompting suspicions of financial fraud."

MDAs under scrutiny

Pointedly, Olarewaju said the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment reportedly made large payments in 2018 to individuals purportedly for promoting made-in-Nigeria products.

Similarly, the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta was accused of disbursing N85 million for logistics related to meetings with stakeholders and camp leaders, with other transactions also appearing highly suspect.

In Akwa Ibom State, funds were allegedly misappropriated under the pretext of organizing stakeholders' workshops. The Federal Ministry of Niger Delta was similarly implicated, with millions of naira reportedly paid out for "administrative advances and logistics," but with little transparency or accountability.

HEDA calls for urgent action against corruption

The chairman, however, underscored the severity of corruption within the Nigerian public service, emphasizing its damaging effects on governance and the provision of essential services.

The organization has called on the ICPC to launch a comprehensive investigation under Sections 16 and 17 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, aiming to hold those responsible accountable, including the heads of the implicated MDAs.

He said:

"HEDA is deeply concerned about the rampant corruption that continues to plague Nigeria's public sector.

"We are urging the ICPC to act swiftly to restore integrity and ensure that public funds are utilized for the benefit of the people, not for personal gain."

