Interpol’s Operation Jackal III has led to the arrest of 300 suspected Black Axe members across 21 countries, marking a significant victory against the notorious criminal syndicate

The operation, which took place between April and July 2024, resulted in the seizure of $3 million in illegal assets and the freezing of over 700 bank accounts linked to the group

Tomonobu Kaya, a senior official at Interpol, described the arrests as a “major blow” to the “criminal enterprise,” highlighting the group’s sophisticated use of new technologies for illicit activities

In a sweeping international crackdown, the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has arrested 300 suspected members of the notorious Black Axe syndicate.

The arrests, which took place between April and July 2024, spanned 21 countries and were part of the coordinated effort known as Operation Jackal III.

Black Axe, a group that has garnered a fearsome reputation in Nigeria, is alleged to have left a trail of violence and criminal activities in its wake.

The syndicate is known for recruiting many of its members from university campuses, where young minds are drawn into its web of illicit operations.

Tomonobu Kaya, a senior official at Interpol’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre, highlighted the significance of the operation.

Speaking to the BBC, Kaya remarked that the arrests dealt a “major blow” to the “criminal enterprise.”

He elaborated on the group’s operations, noting, “They are very organised and very structured. These criminal syndicates are early adopters of new technologies. A lot of fintech developments make it really easy to illegally move money around the world.”

Kaya emphasised the importance of data in combating such sophisticated networks. “We need to have data and to collate our findings from these countries to help build a picture of their modus operandi,” he said.

The operation led to the seizure of $3 million in illegal assets and the freezing of more than 700 bank accounts linked to the group, according to the BBC.

Despite numerous crackdowns, Black Axe has shown a remarkable ability to adapt and continue its criminal activities, posing an ongoing challenge to law enforcement agencies worldwide.

