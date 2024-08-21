Solomon Dalung, a minister during ex-president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, has called for holitistic reforms to improve the welfare of men in Nigeria

Speaking at a recent event, the ex-minister and anti-justice crusader, said lack of good support system for men in has led to the early death of many of them

Dalung also urged the federal and state governments to establish ministries for men's affairs, similar to those for women's affairs

The former minister of youth and sports development, Solomon Dalung, has argued that Nigeria should also have a ministry of men affairs at federal and state levels to address issues facing men in the country.

Nigeria currently has only ministry of women affairs, headed by Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye.

Ex-minister Solomon Dalung addresses challenges facing Nigerian men. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Barrister Solomon Dalung

Source: Facebook

But speaking at the maiden annual lecture organised by Crisp Nigeria (CrispNG), a youth-focused online media organisation, recently, Dalung said many men are dying early due to challenges confronting them.

"Justice demands we've ministry of men affairs"

The lawyer and activist said “justice demands” that men also have a ministry exclusively dedicated to them.

He said:

“I have a neighbor here in Abuja who is an orphan, now in his late 70s. He used all his money to train his children and support his family. They are well established, and his wife is now traveling, going on omugwo from Amsterdam to China to America, visiting their children. Meanwhile, the man is left here in Abuja; he doesn’t have money anymore because everything he worked for in his life, he invested in the family.

“Each time his wife returns, she comes back with a Bible and wine as gifts for him. That is the average situation of a Nigerian man, yet allegations of failure are constantly lumped on us as being responsible. When you mentioned the idea of a Ministry of Men Affairs, I was pleased, as I have been an advocate for it.

“We need a Ministry of Men Affairs because there’s no ministry exclusively for men. Just because a man is the President of Nigeria doesn’t mean he is the representative of the male gender; he is just a male, just like you have women in positions. I think justice demands that we should give more attention to our men.

“Men do not live as long. If you go to the church, you’ll see a committee of widows, but you won’t find a committee of widowers. Most men are gone between 50 to 60 years, and nobody is concerned about them.”

Dalung has been critical of government policies in recent months. He recently called on President Bola Tinubu-led government to address rising anger among youths.

'Why I am critical of Tinubu' - Dalung

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Dalung said considering he was one of the change advocates that kicked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of power, it would be hypocritical of him to keep mute while things do not improve under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He expressed his displeasure with the governing party.

Source: Legit.ng