FCT, Abuja - Emmanuel Ademario , a security expert and the Director General of the Coalition of Nigerian Youths on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA) has voiced serious concerns over the recent protest where Russian flags were raised.

Recall that during the 'End Bad Governance' protests in Nigeria, some people were seen waving the Russian flag.

However, the chief of defence staff, General Christopher Musa, said hardship protesters flying the Russian flag have committed a treasonable offence.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 14, Ademario suggested that this action may be a deliberate attempt to incite conflict within Nigeria.

Ademario said:

"The raising of the Russian flag is a sign that some individuals are trying to instigate war."

Ademario: Ordinary Nigerians couldn't have raised a foreign flag

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Ademario argued that the act of raising Russian flags in Nigeria is not something that would be done by young people without significant backing.

He said:

"The raising of the Russian flag in Nigeria could not have been done by young people who are generally unaware of such implications. This act suggests a deliberate attempt by experts to create concern."

DSS, other security agencies urged to take action

He urged the Nigerian government, particularly the Department of State Services (DSS), to take swift action.

"The DSS should immediately investigate these perpetrators. It is unlikely that the tailor who produced the flags funded this project personally.

"There is likely a powerful sponsor behind this act."

Ademario expressed concerns that the protest in the north would have completely taken a different dimension supposing the current administration didn't take decisive actions.

