A prominent aviation expert, Isaac Balami, has announced a move to empower about 160 Nigerians in the aviation industry.

This move is coming amid his 40th birthday celebration.

In a statement released via his X handle, Balami expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from colleagues, family, and friends for organising a party celebration for him.

However, rather than hosting a grand event, he has decided to focus on giving back to the community.

Balami empowers 160 Nigerians in Aviation

In place of a birthday bash, Balami, who was a former National Deputy Campaign Manager for Obi/Datti in the 2023 presidential election, also announced that he and his friends will be empowering 160 qualified Nigerians through specialized aviation training.

He said:

"I have instead decided to reflect deeply and then team up with those who are planning to throw me a birthday bash. We will use the moment to advance some 40 precious lives in 4 different aviation fields making them 160 altogether.

"It is my greatest privilege to announce that my friends and I will be empowering 160 qualified Nigerians in different aviation trainings through the Isaac Balami Foundation(IBF) this year."

He noted that Balami's foundation, which he started as a young aviation student in Zaria, has been supporting various humanitarian efforts for the past 20 years.

He noted that the foundation has made significant contributions to education, empowered widows, and supported orphans, particularly through an orphanage in Abuja and a fully-funded school in Borno.

Balami urged those who had planned to celebrate his birthday to join him in this noble cause.

Balami recently dumped Labour Party, LP, and returned to his former party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, The Punch reported.

