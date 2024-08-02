Tension in Kano State escalates as a video, shared by Nigerian police spokesperson Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi on X, shows scenes of looting

What was intended to be a 10-day demonstration addressing hardship and governance issues appears to have been hijacked

Adejobi clarified that while the police will not attack protesters, they are prepared to use justifiable force against rioters causing anarchy

Tension has surged in Kano State as a video reveals scenes of looting and violence amid ongoing protests.

The demonstration, which began on August 1, 2024, was initially planned to last for 10 days and aimed at addressing widespread hardship and governance issues.

However, the protest appears to have been hijacked, as recent footage shows individuals looting shops and causing significant damage.

The video was released by the Nigerian police spokesperson, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, via X.

The video was, however, followed by an expression of concern that there has been a stark shift from peaceful demonstration to chaotic unrest.

The caption accompanying the shared video said:

"Looting by rioters in Kano on Thursday... is it still a protest??"

Police debunks allegations of attack on protesters

In response to the escalating situation, Adejobi emphasized their stance:

“We will never attack any protesters, but we can apply justifiable force on rioters who are out to cause anarchy and subversion.

"The law permits that. And we will remain professional in our engagements. Every situation will be addressed professionally, tactically, and diplomatically."

Video below:

Police recover looted items

Speaking on the action of the Nigerian police in Kano state, Adejobe said swift action was taken and many of the items were recovered from the looters.

He said:

"Items recovered from the rioters by policemen in kano. The owners are counting losses.

"The owners are our brothers and sisters who are managing to sustain their little businesses. Is this still a protest??? I come in peace."

See the pictures below:

