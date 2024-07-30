Bayero University Kano (BUK) security operatives arrested two individuals, Mr. David Iluebe and Mr. Chike E. Eke, who were posing as lecturers

The suspects, who claimed the textbooks were mandatory for Continuous Assessment, intimidated students into purchasing them

The arrested individuals face charges of criminal trespass, impersonation, and fraud

Kano state - Security personnel at Bayero University Kano (BUK) have apprehended two individuals masquerading as lecturers who were selling books to unsuspecting first-year students.

The arrest details were shared in a special bulletin signed by Acting Registrar Bala G. Abdullahi.

Two fake lecturers in Bayero University Kano arrested Photo credit: @Chronniclesng

Source: Twitter

Fake lecturers' identities revealed

According to the bulletin, the suspects, Mr. David Iluebe and Mr. Chike E. Eke from Edo and Delta states respectively, infiltrated a lecture hall in the Faculty of Engineering.

They falsely presented themselves as faculty members and claimed that a set of four textbooks—covering English, Statistics, Nigerian People and Culture—were required for students’ Continuous Assessment (C.A.), Daily Trust reported.

The suspects reportedly intimidated students into purchasing the books, threatening that failure to do so would lead to failing their courses.

BUK management reacts

Acting Registrar Abdullahi noted that the students, anxious about meeting course requirements, bought the books, which aroused suspicion and led to the suspects' arrest by university security following a complaint.

The individuals now face charges of criminal trespass, impersonation, and fraud.

Details of further investigations

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspects had deceitfully claimed to be the authors of the textbooks they were peddling.

They admitted to the charges and explained that they turned to this scheme due to unemployment, according to The Punch.

Additionally, they confessed that this was their second attempt in Kano State, having previously conducted similar operations at Kano State Polytechnic earlier in the year.

