The Centre for Accountability and Probity (CAP) has praised Rt. Hon. Abubakar Bichi, the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations chairman, for his dedication to transparency and accountability.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Coordinating President, Princess Ajibola Naomi, CAP.

CSO hails chairman, the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi

Source: Facebook

CAP: Bichi maintained public engagement, transparency

Naomi highlighted that the recently transmitted 2024 Supplementary Budget underwent thorough scrutiny and public engagement under Bichi's leadership, Leadership reported.

Naomi noted that Hon. Bichi conducted public hearings and engaged with stakeholders to meticulously examine the executive bill, ensuring that the supplementary budget aligns with the best interests of Nigerians.

She said:

“Bichi’s innovative approach to the budgetary process has set a new standard for transparency and accountability.

“His dedication to thoroughly scrutinizing every detail and holding the executive accountable for all expenditures demonstrates his commitment to the Nigerian people.

“Bichi has incorporated public engagement and scrutiny into the budget estimates, ensuring stakeholder inputs are taken into account.

“He has also conducted public hearings to maintain transparency and accountability, carefully analyzing every aspect of the executive bill to prevent fund misappropriation."

Bichi ensured close monitoring of budgetary process, CSO says

Naomi highlighted that Bichi has enhanced the budget process by ensuring MDAs submit their budget estimates on time, conducting regular oversight visits to monitor project implementation, and engaging civil society organizations to promote inclusivity and transparency, Vanguard reported.

She also noted that the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee has leveraged technology to improve budget tracking and monitoring and has provided clear and concise budget reports for better understanding.

She added:

“Bichi’s leadership has transformed the budgetary process, enhancing transparency and accountability.

“His dedication to holding the executive accountable for every expenditure has instilled confidence in the budgetary process among Nigerians.”

The Centre for Accountability and Probity assured Nigerians that they need not worry about the 2024 budget, as Hon. Bichi’s commitment will ensure it is effectively utilized for the benefit of all.

