The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has criticized the proposed bill to establish a Local Government Electoral Commission, labelling it as "flawed" and "wasteful."

The Senate's introduction of this bill aims to create a separate electoral body for local government elections.

Senate slammed over LG Electoral Commission bill

Source: Facebook

However, IPAC is calling on lawmakers to reconsider the proposal.

Move by Senate to create LG commission unnecessary, says IPAC

In a statement on Friday, July 19, IPAC's National Publicity Secretary, Chinyere Oge-Kalu, stated that the proposed commission would lead to duplicated functions and unnecessary public expenditure, as reported by Punch.

She said:

"IPAC strongly condemns the proposed bill by the Senate to create the Local Government Independent Electoral Commission sponsored by Sen. Sani Musa.

"This move is unacceptable and unnecessary, as it will lead to duplication of functions and waste of public funds.

"Creating another commission will not address the challenges faced in conducting local government elections. Instead, it will lead to unnecessary duplication of efforts and resources.

"The proposed commission will still rely on INEC's voter register, IREV, BVAS, ballot boxes, and other resources to conduct a successful election."

FG urged to strengthen INEC

Oge-Kalu emphasized that the current Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be strengthened to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections at the local government level, TheCable reported.

She said:

"Rather than creating another commission, we should focus on building the capacity of INEC to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections at the local level.

"This is especially crucial at a time when the government is grappling with limited resources to cater to the welfare of citizens.

"We urge the Senate to reconsider this proposed bill and prioritize the strengthening of INEC to deliver credible elections at all levels."

