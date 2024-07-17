The Lagos State Government refuted rumours about the reintroduction of monthly environmental sanitation and any movement restrictions

State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, urged residents to disregard the fake news and continue their regular activities

Wahab clarified that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's recent announcement was focused on launching a weekly community-based sanitation initiative

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos State Government dismissed rumours that it has re-introduced monthly environmental sanitation or any movement restrictions by the end of July.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 16, the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, described the information as misleading, fake and a ploy to spread mischief.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu's government speaks on re-introducing environmental sanction fee Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

Wahab urged residents to ignore the fake news and continue with their regular activities, as reported by the Lagos state official website.

The commissioner emphasised that there will be no movement restrictions on the last Saturday of July 13, contrary to the misinformation.

Wahab: Sanwo-Olu only introduced community-based sanitation

Wahab further clarified that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's announcement on Sunday, 14, July, during a sanitation sensitisation exercise at Campos Playground, Lagos Island, was about initiating a weekly community-based sensitisation and awareness program involving all residents, The Punch reported.

He said:

“The Governor said the State Government officials will lead from the front every week by going round to join residents in cleaning their environment in a voluntary manner while preaching the message."

Tokunbo Wahab emphasized that the Governor has never stated that the monthly sanitation exercise or movement restrictions would begin in July or any other month at this time.

The Commissioner urged residents to adopt a consistent practice of keeping their surroundings clean and not to wait for the government to announce a specific month for sanitation or movement restrictions.

Sanwo-Olu gifts corpers N100,000, pledges N5bn for NYSC site

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has announced a farewell gift of N100,000 for each corps member departing the orientation camp and a sum of N100 million for the NYSC support staff.

Sanwo-Olu also announced a N5 billion pledge towards the construction of a permanent site for the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in the state.

Source: Legit.ng