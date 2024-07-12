Corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Ekiti State narrowly escaped death after a hostel wall collapsed

The affected corps members, who were trapped in the rubble, were rescued by their colleagues and are receiving medical attention

The incident highlights the deplorable state of the camp's infrastructure, despite repeated calls for renovation by NYSC officials

Tragedy struck at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Ekiti State on Friday morning when the wall of the female hostel collapsed, leaving several corps members injured.

The incident occurred when the bathroom wall of one of the female hostels caved in, trapping the corps members who were preparing to take their bath.

Thanks to the quick response of their male counterparts, who rushed to the scene to rescue them from the rubble, the corps members were pulled to safety and rushed to the clinic inside the orientation camp for medical attention.

According to sources, the affected corps members are currently recuperating and receiving further medical treatment.

An NYSC official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident, stating that only two corps members were affected and are currently receiving treatment at the camp's clinic.

Dilapidated building cause of collapse

The official attributed the incident to the dilapidated state of the hostels, which have been in disrepair for some time.

Despite persistent calls by the NYSC leadership in Ekiti State for the renovation of the hostels, no action has been taken, leaving the corps members to bear the brunt of the neglect.

The official appealed to parents and guardians not to panic, assuring them that the incident had no serious negative impact on the corps members.

About NYSC

The corps members are currently undergoing their three-week compulsory orientation camp in preparation for their service year in the state.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and welfare of corps members in the camp, and calls have been made for urgent renovation of the hostels to prevent future occurrences.

