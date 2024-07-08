The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has been hailed for his resolve to confront the menace of corruption head-on

Peter Obi urged the EFCC to prioritise tackling grand corruption that is responsible for crippling Nigeria's economy

According to Ibi, oil theft, budget padding, contract inflation, embezzlement, and misappropriation of public funds are the grand corruption EFCC should focus on

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has commended the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ola Olukoyede for raising alarm over the massive looting of Nigeria’s treasury and assets by public officials.

Obi said Olukoyede’s resolve to confront the menace of corruption head-on is commendable. He charged him to remain steadfast in his pursuit of verifiable cases.

Obi urged EFCC to focus on grand theft and corruption in government Photo credit: @PeterObi/@officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra governor said the EFCC should prioritise the tackling of grand corruption, which has ravaged the nation’s economy and impoverished the citizens.

He stated this via his verified X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi on Monday, July 8

Obi urged the EFCC to focus on investigating grand theft and corruption in government and public asset management.

He listed oil theft, budget padding, contract inflation, embezzlement, and misappropriation of public funds while lesser anti-graft agencies should focus on minor cases of petty theft and money spraying at parties.

“I urge anti-graft agencies to focus on investigating grand theft and corruption in government and public asset management, such as oil theft, budget padding, contract inflation, embezzlement, and misappropriation of public funds. It's also “crucial to hold those who engage in cronyism and nepotism. Lesser agencies can handle minor cases of petty theft and money spraying at parties.”

EFCC uncovers 2 former ministers, ex-governor's plots

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC raised an alarm that a former governor and two ex-ministers were sponsoring the protest against it.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, alleged that their move was a result of the EFCC's effort to wash Nigeria of corruption.

According to the EFCC, the former governor and ministers were doing that to protect their interests, which were being threatened by the activities of the agency.

Source: Legit.ng