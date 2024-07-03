Operatives of the Rivers state police command have arrested a vigilante commander, Felix Nwaobakata

The suspect, who is the Commander of the ONELGA Security and Peace Advisory Committee codenamed OSPAC was arrested with two human skulls and other parts

The state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said Nwaobakata was a principal suspect in the murder of two brothers on the allegations that they were kidnappers

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The commander of a local vigilante group, Felix Nwaobakata, has been arrested by the police with two human skulls and other parts in Rivers state.

Nwaobakata was arrested at his hideout in Omoku, the headquarters of the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area of the state.

Nwaobakata was arrested at his hideout in Omoku Photo credit: @RiversPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, made this known in a statement issued via the Command X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @RiversPoliceNG on Wednesday, July 3.

According to the statement, Nwaobakata is the Commander of the ONELGA Security and Peace Advisory Committee codenamed OSPAC

The police PRO said Nwaobakata was a principal suspect in the murder of two brothers on the allegations that they were kidnappers in Idu in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA of the state on May 1, 2024.

The brothers' motorcycles were reportedly confiscated, and their bodies were taken to the OSPAC secretariat in Omoku.

Iringe-Koko said Nwaobakata refused to honour several invitations by the police after the Chairman of the Hausa, Alhaji Usman Seleh, reported that OSPAC had abducted a member.

“Instead, the OSPAC outfit coordinated an attack on the police division in Omoku but the attack was thwarted as the police repelled them.

“Following this development, Tactical Units of the command stormed the ONELGA OSPAC Camp at Omoku and arrested Cheta Benjamin, Joshua Ekwosa, Innocent Ahiakwu, and four others.

“The ONELGA OSPAC Commander, Felix Nwaobakata, was subsequently arrested in his hideout in Omoku on June 17, 2024, where two human skulls and human bones were found in his possession.

