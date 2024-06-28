President Tinubu has congratulated a renewable energy expert, Ridwan Abdul Razaq, on winning the 2024 Prince's Trust Global Sustainability Award

Tinubu highlighted Abdul Razaq's achievements as evidence that Nigeria's climate goals and green industrial vision are attainable

The president encourages Nigerians to continue applying their talents, assuring that his administration is committed to supporting their aspirations

FCT, Abuja-President Bola Tinubu has warmly congratulated Ridwan Abdul Razaq, a renewable energy expert, for winning the prestigious 2024 Prince's Trust Global Sustainability Award.

Abdul Razaq's groundbreaking work in advancing solar energy system design and deployment, particularly in Nigeria's off-grid rural communities.

Tinubu assures Nigerians of implementing green vision while commending Abdul Razaq for his achievements Photo credit: Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

In a post shared via the presidency's social media handle, @NGRPresident Tinubu commended Abdul Razaq for his significant contributions to Nigeria's renewable energy sector.

He said:

"Mr. Abdul Razaq's achievements are a testament to the remarkable potential within our nation's youth. His work not only addresses critical energy needs in rural areas but also propels Nigeria towards its climate goals."

Tinubu noted that Abdul Razaq's innovative approach to solar energy has brought sustainable power solutions to remote areas, improving the quality of life for countless Nigerians.

Tinubu speaks on reinforcing Nigeria's climate goals

Furthermore, The Nation reported that Tinubu emphasized that Abdul Razaq's success reinforces the belief that Nigeria's climate objectives and his administration's vision for a green industrial future are achievable.

He said:

"The achievements of individuals like Mr. Abdul Razaq demonstrate that our climate goals are not just aspirational but attainable with the active participation of our tremendously gifted youths."

The president further affirmed that Nigeria has the potential to lead Africa and the world in various fields, including science, technology, and cutting-edge manufacturing, through the ingenuity and creativity of its youth.

Tinubu said:

"With the composite ingenuity of our youth, Nigeria can be at the forefront of global advancements in multiple sectors."

Encouraging Nigerian youths

President Tinubu called on Nigerians to continue leveraging their talents and resources in their respective fields.

The president assured that his administration remains dedicated to supporting and nurturing the dreams of the nation's youth.

