Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has expressed his disappointment with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) over the handling of the 2024 Hajj operations in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to state pilgrims in Mina, Mecca, the Governor criticised NAHCON's policies, which he said had caused hardships for pilgrims despite the high costs of Hajj seats.

Bauchi governor pledges to fight the monopoly of NAHCON. Image: X/Bala Mohammed

Source: Twitter

Governor Mohammed specifically highlighted the inadequate Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) of less than $500, despite pilgrims paying over N8m for a Hajj seat, Tribune reported.

He called for the decentralisation of Hajj operations, allowing state governments to take control of pilgrims' welfare.

The Governor announced a donation of 300 Saudi Riyals to each of the 2,680 Bauchi state pilgrims as Sallah gifts.

"This year’s Hajj exercise has subjected pilgrims to severe hardships due to the unfavourable policies introduced by NAHCON and other stakeholders," the Governor remarked.

In response, NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi, acknowledged the challenges but attributed them to factors beyond the Commission's control.

He assured that the Federal Government would address the issues before the next Hajj exercise.

The Chairman of HISBAH Committee, Kano State, and the Executive Secretary, Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, also commended Governor Mohammed for his support and concern for the pilgrims.

