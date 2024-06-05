There have been reports of the suspension of a renowned pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish, Region 20, Idowu Iluyomade

The reports stated that the senior pastor was suspended for three months, but credible sources have debunked the news

New facts clarified that the man of God was only transferred to another church, a normal practice of the denomination

On Tuesday, June 4, Nigerian social media was flooded with reports that the Senior Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, City of David Parish, Region 20, Idowu Iluyomade, had been suspended from service.

Credible sources who are aware of the developments have come forward to provide detailed clarification on what really happened to the religious leader.

The Vanguard, citing sources close to the matter, reported that the pastor was only transferred from where he is currently serving to another parish.

The source explained that the transfer is a normal practice in RCCG as any staff who has used eight years is due for transfer to another church, and that was what happened to Pastor Iluyomade.

The source specifically stated that the Pastor was transferred to the headquarters of the denomination at Throne of Grace, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The source said the transfer was formalised and announced during the monthly thanksgiving held across all RCCG parishes.

The new role he will assume in the headquarters will be that of the Pastor-in-Charge of elders.

A different source confirmed that Pastor Iluyomade will be replaced by the Pastor in-charge of RCCG Resurrection Parish of Region 11, Pastor Charles Kpandei.

The source said:

“It is normal to have a change in leadership. Most RCCG pastors go on transfer. The church transfers pastors around and both Pastors Iluyomade and Kanpdei were due for transfers.

“Both of them have done more than eight years as regional pastors and were actually transferred. RCCG pastors can even been transferred abroad. It has nothing to do with any event or politics. They were both due for transfers.”

