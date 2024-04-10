Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

It is the desire of Nigerians and many other immigrants living in Canada to become a citizen of one of the most developed countries in the world.

To become a Canadian citizen starts with first applying for the North American country's citizenship.

Resident for 3 years and other requirements to become Canadian citizens Photo credit: Salah Malkawi/Education Images/Universal Images

Source: Getty Images

How Nigerians can become Canadian citizens

As reported by Vanguard, the following are the requirements for Nigerians and other foreigners to become a Canadian citizens

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

1. Be a permanent resident of Canada

For Nigerians to become Canadian citizens, they

Nigerians must be residents and living in any part of Canada. This is the first step that qualifies them to apply for citizenship in Canada.

2. Live in Canada for at least three years

Nigerians, who want to become a citizen in Canada must have also lived in the North American country for at least three out of the last five years (1,095 days in total).

3. Have filed all taxes

It is expedient for Nigerians who want to apply for citizenship in Canada to have filed all their taxes.

This is because Canada takes their tax payments with seriousness.

4. Have good knowledge of Canada

Another eligibility requirement for Nigerians to become citizens in Canada is to have good knowledge about the country.

This knowledge includes Canada’s history, languages, and culture, which enable Nigerians to pass a test.

5. Be English or French language proficient

Any Nigerian who wants to be a Canadian citizen must prove the required language skills in English or French.

English and French are co-official languages of Canada and Nigerians who want to be a Canadian citizen must prove their language skills in either of the two.

It is important to note that Nigerians who are prohibited under the Citizenship Act cannot become Canadian citizens regardless of all the requirements stated above, Iasservices reports.

For example, any Nigerian or other foreigner currently serving a prison term or on parole or probation, cannot apply for citizenship.

Nigerian lady becomes a citizen of Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who had recently become a citizen of Canada after living there for several years decided to visit the Canadian embassy in her home country to collect her new passport.

She was so happy and proud of her achievement that she wanted to document her journey and share it with her friends and family on social media.

Source: Legit.ng