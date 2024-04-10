List of Requirements Nigerians Must Meet To Become Canadian Citizens
It is the desire of Nigerians and many other immigrants living in Canada to become a citizen of one of the most developed countries in the world.
To become a Canadian citizen starts with first applying for the North American country's citizenship.
How Nigerians can become Canadian citizens
As reported by Vanguard, the following are the requirements for Nigerians and other foreigners to become a Canadian citizens
1. Be a permanent resident of Canada
For Nigerians to become Canadian citizens, they
Nigerians must be residents and living in any part of Canada. This is the first step that qualifies them to apply for citizenship in Canada.
2. Live in Canada for at least three years
Nigerians, who want to become a citizen in Canada must have also lived in the North American country for at least three out of the last five years (1,095 days in total).
3. Have filed all taxes
It is expedient for Nigerians who want to apply for citizenship in Canada to have filed all their taxes.
This is because Canada takes their tax payments with seriousness.
4. Have good knowledge of Canada
Another eligibility requirement for Nigerians to become citizens in Canada is to have good knowledge about the country.
This knowledge includes Canada’s history, languages, and culture, which enable Nigerians to pass a test.
5. Be English or French language proficient
Any Nigerian who wants to be a Canadian citizen must prove the required language skills in English or French.
English and French are co-official languages of Canada and Nigerians who want to be a Canadian citizen must prove their language skills in either of the two.
It is important to note that Nigerians who are prohibited under the Citizenship Act cannot become Canadian citizens regardless of all the requirements stated above, Iasservices reports.
For example, any Nigerian or other foreigner currently serving a prison term or on parole or probation, cannot apply for citizenship.
