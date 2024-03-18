Legal advocates and human rights organizations are urging key government officials, including the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, the Director of State Services, and the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, as well as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, to intervene on behalf of Lagos residents who are reportedly facing hardships due to the actions of land grabbers, particularly one individual named Tomori Williams.

According to these advocates and groups, Tomori Williams has been accused of consistently intimidating innocent residents of Lagos by allegedly employing force, including the use of thugs and other unruly individuals, to seize their rightful properties unlawfully.

The Executive Project Director of Human Rights Action Watch, Comrade Tunji Balogun, criticised Chief Williams, accusing him of transforming Lagos into a state reminiscent of a Banana Republic.

Balogun alleges that Chief Williams utilises thugs and other troublemakers to intimidate and terrorise lawful property owners.

Various petitions regarding alleged land-grabbing activities involving Williams and other prominent figures were disclosed to journalists.

One such petition, dated June 28, 2023, was authored by Goldsmith Partners, a group of solicitors representing the Lagos State Attorney General, Commissioner for Justice, and the Lagos State Special Task Force on Land Grabbers.

Additionally, the family of Mr Sule Dawodu submitted a separate petition dated February 3, 2020, to the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

In this petition, Williams was accused of unlawfully claiming ownership of a property inherited by the Dawodu family at No. 4 Patience Street, Off Apapa Road, Ebute Meta, Lagos Mainland.

The petitioners called upon the Lagos State Government to intervene and protect them from Tomori Williams, who allegedly threatened to sell their property.

Other petitions were dated 30 May 2017, 10 January 2022, 16 May 2022, and 5 December 2023.

NSA, security agencies petitioned over Ibeju-Lekki alleged land encroachment by thugs

In a recent update, the human rights organisation also issued a statement urging the NSA and other security bodies to investigate purportedly violent crimes and illegal destruction of the properties of Mrs Esther Otsabomie.

Additionally, it highlights reported instances of aggression on Mr Mike Utomi's extensive land in Bolorunpelu Onigbedu Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, allegedly orchestrated by individuals including Saheed Mosadoluwa Audulahi Urakat (known as IBILE) and Mrs. Folashade Balogun-Gbadamosi, who is the owner of Amen Estate & Taira Gardens, among others.

The statement reads partly:

"We reiterate our confidence in the IGP Kayode Egbetokun whom through the DIG Alli Sanni ordered thorough investigation into wanton crimes and terrorism conducts having secured legal court order to remand him (IBILE) due to the several atrocities he has committed based on evidences available, regrettably we are astonished and surprised to see the handiwork of complicity on the part of the head of investigation team at DCP Garba, Commander, Special Tactical Sqaud on his tacit withholding of recently approved case files for harmonization of other pending matters only for SegunAgboola to frivolously hijack the case files, divert attention and kill investigation against Saheed Mosadoluwa AKA IBILE and his gun wielding thugs."

Preliminary investigations indicate that the lead suspect, Abubakar Temitope, was involved in criminal activities against victims, who are now appealing for further efforts to locate all his collaborators, including Mrs Shade Gbadamosi, Managing Director of Amen Estate, and Barrister Sanni, among others, for their roles in facilitating these crimes.

Before this incident, it was gathered that Saheed Ibile allegedly dispatched members of his gang to steal various items, including an abandoned IVECO truck, a forklift, a generator, and other valuable possessions belonging to Mrs. Esther Otsabomhe's factory.

However, their attempt was thwarted, leading to their arrest. During questioning, the group leader confessed to being sent by Saheed Ibile.

Ibile was subsequently brought before the Epe Magistrate Court, where he pleaded not guilty and was remanded to a correctional facility after failing to meet the bail conditions.

