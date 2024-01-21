Niger state has emerged as one of the top largest states in Nigeria, by size

This was revealed in a recent list containing the top largest states in Nigeria as compiled by Statisense

From the list that has got many talking online, the northern states are more populated in Nigeria than the southeastern and southwestern states

The list of the top largest states in Nigeria by size has surfaced online. The list was compiled by StatiSense and shared on its website, X account on Saturday, January 20.

According to the list, northern states are larger than the southwest and the southeast states.

However, Niger state emerged first on the list, followed by Borno state which emerged second and Taraba state, which emerged third.

See the full list of the top largest states in Nigeria below:

1 . Niger: 76,383 Km²

2. Borno: 70,898 Km²

3. Taraba: 54,473 Km²

4. Kaduna: 46,053 Km²

5. Bauchi: 45,837 Km²

6. Yobe: 45,502 Km²

7. Zamfara: 39,762 Km²

8. Adamawa: 36,917 Km²

9. Kwara: 36,825 Km²

10. Kebbi: 36,800 Km²

11. Benue: 34,059 Km²

12. Plateau: 30,913 Km²

13. Kogi: 29,833 Km²

Nigerians react to the list above

Meanwhile, Nigerians have expressed missed reactions towards the list. Legit.ng captured some reactions from the comment section on X.

@KABADIZ tweeted:

"With this start, we are supposed to be feeding the whole west African nations. The land mass is too much."

@bigxent1 tweeted:

"With this landmass, Nigeria should be feeding Africa to start with if we have do our homework well from 1960. But it’s unfortunate."

@Lordchukzy tweeted:

"Big land mass, few human population."

@JosephE91323 tweeted:

"South East Nigeria will be feeding the world in Jesus name amen."

@symplypamilerin tweeted:

"North nigeria is 3x south??? No wonder we are the poverty capital of the world."

