The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has issued an official statement denying its affiliation with a man seen caught in a viral video trying to sneak a wrapped substance believed to be an illicit drug into the luggage of an Ibom Air passenger.

The incident was said to have occurred at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Tuesday, January 16, at about 1430hrs at gate 2 boarding gate at ITZ2.

The victim is said to have boarded his flight to Ghana after the incident. Photo Credit: FAAN

Source: Twitter

In the video that went viral on social media, the alleged FAAN staff was seen being slapped by some passenger while on his knees.

FAAN, in its statement seen by Legit.ng, said:

"The Authority wishes to set the records straight by stating that the officer being manhandled in the video is not a staff of FAAN .

"He has been identified as a member of the staff of Pathfinder company.

"The employee was said to have approached a passenger to help him convey a parcel through the flight.

"When the passenger became sceptical ,he raised an alarm, alleging that he was being set up for drug trafficking."

Suspect arrested by airport authorities

The Aviation Security Services' Crime Investigation and Intelligence Unit has apprehended the individual in question, as confirmed by FAAN.

The passenger, who had travelled on Ibom Air to Accra, is currently undergoing questioning.

Meanwhile, the medication labelled as "NEW AGE GLUCOSAMINE CHONDROITIN SULFATE COMPLEX" has been forwarded to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for additional scrutiny.

FAAN emphasised its commitment to a drug-free society and emphasised a strict stance against drug trafficking within airport premises.

Source: Legit.ng