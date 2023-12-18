The EFCC has said it has never arrested and arraigned a seven-year-old for fraud, as speculated in some media report

According to the EFCC, Victor Odeh, an undergraduate who was arraigned before Kaduna State High Court by the commission, was 19

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court convicted and sentenced Odeh and four others to two years imprisonment for internet fraud

Kaduna, Kaduna - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clarified the report that the anti-graft agency arraigned a seven-year-old, Victor Odeh, for internet fraud.

In a tweet on its X (formally Twitter) on Monday, December 18, the EFCC explained that the commission had said that Odeh was 19 years old, contrary to what was reported.

According to the EFCC, in the earlier statement released by the anti-graft agency in July, the ages of all convicted suspects, including Odeh, were not mentioned. Therefore, the commission needed to come out to clarify.

The tweet reads:

"The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some insinuation and contrived accounts of the conviction of an internet fraudster, Victor Oche Odeh, by Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on July 21, 2023.

"Odeh, 19, was among five undergraduates convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment each, after pleading guilty to a one-count separate charge bordering on internet fraud. The other convicts are: Chidebere Stanley Opara (a.k.a. Avail Hollywood), Manasseh Sefa Ephraim (a.k.a. Felicia_dannyyels), Chukwukere Obinna Paul (a.k.a. Shaun Lee) and Enyogu Etim Ekpo (a.k.a. Henry Wilson, Jasdav7).

"In a Press Release of the EFCC, dated July 11, 2023, the ages of all the convicts, including Odeh’s, were not stated. For the purpose of clarity, Odeh is 19 years old. All the false narratives being bandied about in some section of the social media that he is seven years old should be ignored. The EFCC did not “parade” the convict, and is not a court of law that rightfully convicted him.

"Facts are sacred. Information about the offence, prosecution, conviction and sentence of Odeh is on all social media platforms of the EFCC. The public is enjoined to ignore any hoopla connected to his conviction."

