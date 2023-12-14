Ogun State Government orders 17 communities to leave Omo Forest Reserve by January 15, 2024, due to alleged illegal farming and timber work.

Commissioner Oludotun warns against cocoa planting in forest reserves and vows strict penalties post-deadline for any violations.

Ministry officials seek cooperation to curb forest reserve violations while stakeholders promise support in addressing the issue.

The government of Ogun State has ordered 17 communities inhabiting the elephant conservation area of the Omo Forest Reserve to vacate.

The government states that these communities were engaged in unauthorized farming and timber activities. The order directed them to leave the area by January 15, 2024.

Ogun State has given an ultimatum to 17 communities to evacuate before mid-January. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

During a meeting at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Engr Taiwo Oludotun, the State's Forestry Commissioner, communicated the directive to the farmers, village heads, and timber contractors.

The Commissioner accused the 17 communities of encroaching upon the buffer zones of the forest reserve, reported The PUNCH.

Which communities were affected?

According to the Commissioner's release through Luke Adebesin, the Ministry of Forestry's Press Officer, the affected communities included Onigburugburu, Imaba, Aba Alhaja, Korede, Fatai, Etemi-Gerade, Eseke, Ori Apata, Fatai 2, Tamitami, Erifun, Yomi Iga, Apora, Sojukorodo, Bridge, Erimogan, Ologunna

Oludotun emphasized the illegality of cultivating cocoa seedlings within the state's forest reserves. He warned that any cocoa seedlings discovered within the forest after the specified date would face appropriate sanctions.

He emphasised the government's firm stance against allowing unlawful activities within the forest reserves.

He said:

“The state Ministry of Forestry will actively prevent illegal activities within its forest reserves, stating that any timber contractor engaging in cocoa plantation within these reserves risks having their government property hammer withdrawn.”

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Timothy Olatunji, urged timber contractors to cooperate with the Ministry to put an end to these unauthorized activities.

Representatives of timber contractors, Hon. Kunle Kalejaye and Alhaja Ranti Bambi, expressed disappointment at the defiance of government directives by some individuals.

They assured their commitment to supporting the Ministry's efforts to curb such illicit actions.

Ogun governor Dapo Abiodun orders demolition of 5-storey plaza

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun state government led by Governor Dapo Abiodun has begun demolishing the 5-storey DATKEM plaza in Ijebu-Ode.

The demolition of the property, owned by Olufunke Daniel, the wife of former governor Senator Gbenga Daniel, commenced at approximately 3 am on Sunday, September 10.

Images and videos depicting the demolition circulated widely on social media, sparking concern among residents and the political community.

Source: Legit.ng