Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has called for industrial collaboration between the aviation sector and the Ajaokuta Steel company

Natasha said the Ajaokuta Steel company has the potential to produce aircraft spare parts in Nigeria

She urged Nigeria to invest in building capacity in more advanced sectors such as the aviation and aerospace industries

FCT, Abuja - The senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, said she sees aircraft spare parts being manufactured in Kogi state if the Ajaokuta Steel company is revived.

Natasha called for industrial collaboration between the aviation sector and the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the senator said it is time Nigeria invests in building capacity in more advanced sectors such as aviation and aerospace industries.

The federal lawyer said Nigeria should step up beyond the basic trade and general commerce.

The senator stated this while contributing to a bill sponsored by Senator Gbenga Daniel (Ogun East) for an act to establish the Federal College of Aviation Technology, Ilara Remo, Ogun, on Wednesday, November 15.

Natasha added that Kogi would become the industrial hub and provide the spare parts Nigeria needs to run the aviation industry.

"While I’m glad Africa is taking its place in the 4th Industrial Revolution, it’s about time Nigeria invests in building capacity beyond the basic trade and general commerce to more advanced sectors such as aviation and aerospace industries.

"As a senator from Kogi, considering the perceived seriousness of President Tinubu’s administration in reviving Ajaokuta Steel company, I see aircraft spare parts being manufactured in Kogi.

"This could mean fostering collaboration between the steel sector, aviation and allied industries will position Kogi as the nation’s industrial hub."

