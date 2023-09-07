President Bola Tinubu secured $3 billion investment deal with India to develop the steel industry

This follows earlier emphasis on the need to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel

It is believed that the move will serve as a turning point in Nigeria's industrial growth and economic development

In a bid to strengthen the nation's steel industry, President Bola Tinubu has been successful in enticing Indian investors with a historic investment pledge of $3 billion.

This is according to a statement made on Wednesday in Abuja by Abdullahi Haruna, special assistant for media and publicity to Prince Shauib Audu, the minister of steel development.

It stated that the president made the commitment at the Nigeria-India business roundtable in India.

This is coming after Shuaibu Audu, the Minister of Steel Development earlier stressed the need to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

It is believed that the investment on Steel represents a turning point in Nigeria's industrial growth and economic development Photo credit: FG, Press Reader

Tinubu successfully attracted $3 billion investment

According to report, he claimed that the minister praised and applauded the achievement.

“In a historic move that promises to bolster Nigeria’s steel industry, President Tinubu has successfully attracted a monumental $3 billion investment pledge from Indian investors.

“Jindal Steel and Power Limited, one of India’s foremost private steel producers, made this momentous commitment to invest $3 billion in iron ore processing and steel development in Nigeria.

He said that lengthy conversations between the president and the Jindal Steel and Power Limited leadership took place on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India, before the announcement was made.

In addition to expressing his joy at the achievement, Audu said the vow was a game-changer that will revitalise and transform the country's steel industry.

He thanked Tinubu for his outstanding efforts in securing such a sizable investment for Nigeria's steel industry.

He stated that the development represents a turning point in Nigeria's industrial growth and economic development as the nation eagerly anticipates the positive effects of this significant investment.

