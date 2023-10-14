FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, has been appointed to chair the African Governors’ Forum of the World Bank.

Legit.ng gathers that the appointment marks the first time Nigeria has assumed the role of chairman in 60 years.

Details to follow...

Source: Legit.ng