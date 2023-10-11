The court has delivered its judgement regarding the case involving a couple who have been married for 23 years

Ondo state, Akure - On Wednesday, October 11, a Customary Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state, dissolved a 23-year marriage between a Lagos-based church founder, Prophet Obayan and wife, Prophetess Chibuzor Obayan.

As reported by Vanguard, the court in its judgment on Wednesday, also resolved the paternity of their four children.

Why did the court dissolve the marriage between Prophet Obayan and his wife

This decision by the court is taken after the estranged wife, Chibuzor, had changed the names of the children to that of her new lover, who was a former member of the husband’s church.

Court delivers final verdict

In his judgement, Magistrate Segun Stephen Rotiba dissolved the marriage on the grounds that the parties had lost interest in the union.

Magistrate Rotiba said that with regard to relief two in the petition, the Court had already given a well-considered ruling that the children whose custody was sought have already attained adulthood.

Meanwhile, Prophet Obayan is the founder of Divine Prophetic Solutions Prayers Ministry located off Arowojobe Street, Ladipo, Lagos.

He had dragged his estranged wife to the court in Akure, to challenge the “snatching of his four children by a member of his church”, and sought the return of the paternity of the children.

However, Prophet Obayan and his wife are no longer together following the court's ruling on Wednesday.

