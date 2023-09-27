Obidike Chukwuebuka has extended his congratulations to the Muslim faithful for the 2023 Eid-el-Maulud celebration

The APC chieftain stressed the importance of love, unity, and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians regardless of their religious backgrounds

Additionally, Obidike urged Muslims to pray for the success of Nigerian leaders and emphasised the need to bridge ethnic, political, and religious divides for the betterment of the country

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Obidike Chukwuebuka, has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the celebration of the 2023 Eid-el-Maulud.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 27, Obidike emphasised the importance of love, unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, irrespective of religious differences.

Pray for Nigerian leaders, Obidike tells Muslims

Obidike also urged the Muslim faithful to pray for the leaders to be able to deliver their mandates successfully.

“Pray fervently for our leaders and our nation," he said.

"We must increase our love and understanding for one another irrespective of our religious affiliations for the growth and development of the country.

"Our country will continue to develop and grow if the citizens display love and understanding not only among themselves but also to the government."

Obidike urged Nigerians to shun ethnic, political and religious differences and work towards building a safer and better Nigeria.

