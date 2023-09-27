Notable politicians have congratulated the Muslim faithful in Nigeria as they the 2023 Eid-el-Maulud

Prominent among them is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who admonished Muslims to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammad

While former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar urged Muslims to re-dedicate themselves to the will of the Almighty Allah

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party(LP) have sent their goodwill messages to the Muslim faithful as they celebrate the 2023 Eid-el-Maulud.

Tinubu urged Muslims to adhere to Prophet Muhammad’s teachings and life because they are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness.

Eid-el-Maulud: Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi urge Muslims to follow in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad

He stated this via his official X handle (formerly Twitter) @officialABAT.

Former vice president, Atiku said Eid-el-Maulud is an opportunity for Muslims to re-dedicate themselves to the ideals of peaceful co-existence and absolute submission to the will of the Almighty Allah.

Writing via his X handle @atiku, he wrote:

“To celebrate the noble Prophet Muhammad S.A.W every 12th of Rabi'ul Awwal of the Islamic calendar is to acknowledge the positive impact that his teachings brought to us as Muslim faithful and also sign on to the commitment of following his footsteps.”

Labour Party candidate congratulated the Muslim faithful in Nigeria as they joined the rest of the world to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Obi via his X handle @PeterObi wrote:

“I heartily rejoice with all the Muslim Faithful in Nigeria as they celebrate the Eid-El Maulud to honour the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.”

Eid-el-Maulud: FG declares public holiday

The federal government declared Wednesday, September 27, as a public holiday to celebrate eid-el-Maulud, a day set aside to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, made the declaration in Abuja on Monday, September 25.

In a statement by Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the ministry's permanent secretary, he congratulated the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and the diaspora for the grace to witness this year's celebration.

