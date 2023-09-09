An aircraft belonging to United Nigerian Airlines with registration number 5NBWY skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos

It was gathered that the scary incident happened at about 6:48 p.m. on Friday, September 8

In a now-deleted tweet, NEMA confirmed the incident, stating that all 51 passengers and 4 crew members were successfully evacuated

Lagos state, Ikeja - Tragedy was averted on Friday evening, September 8, when an aircraft belonging to United Nigerian Airlines skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

As reported by The Punch, the incident happened when the plane was trying to land under a very high rainfall at about 6:48 p.m.

United Nigerian aircraft skids off the runway at Lagos Airport Photo Credit: Chukwudi Iwuchukwu

Source: Facebook

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Airfield was temporarily closed but reopened at 8:10 p.m.

“At about 20:00hrs, passengers were evacuated from the affected aircraft, with no casualty.”

NEMA confirms United Nigerian aircraft skids off runway

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the incident in a now-deleted tweet.

NEMA said all the 51 passengers and four crew members onboard were successfully evacuated without casualty.

“A United Nigerian Airline 51 passengers and 4 Crew United Nigeria airline with registration number 5NBWY skidded off the local runway while trying to land under a very high rainfall at about 1848 hours.

“All passengers evacuated successfully without casualty The airspace has been opened for operations now,”

