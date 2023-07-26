FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army cleared the air over the arrest of a junior soldier, Musa Adamu, who was allegedly detained for converting to Christianity.

The spokesperson of the Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 25, disclosed that Adamu was arrested for violating the statutory provision of the armed forces act.

The Nigerian Army said Lance Corporal Adamu absconded while on during and was arrested for indiscipline. Photo Credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Nwachukwu said:

“To set the records straight, Lance Cpl. Musa Adamu, a personnel of the Amphibious Training School was attached to 63 brigade to participate in an ongoing operation.

"During the operation, he was found preaching in uniform on a social media platform in violation of the extant social media policy for the armed forces of Nigeria.”

He stated that Adamu absconded from duty when he was invited for questioning and other investigation on the allegation against him.

It was gathered that Adamu had absconded for six and a half months, which forced the army to declare him as a soldier on absence without official leave (AWOL).

Nwachukwu said his action violates "... section 58 (a) (b) obstruction of provost officers and section 59 (a) (b) absence without leave."

He added:

“It must be clarified, that once a personnel is absent from his unit for seven days without any justification, he will be declared on AWOL. This automatically triggers the freezing of his salary account, until the personnel returns to the unit and is arraigned and sanctioned."

The army spokesperson said rules and regulations guide their day-to-day activities in the Nigerian army.

He said irrespective of one's age, status or religious faith, the statutory obligation of the force is to enforce a sanction on the offender.

