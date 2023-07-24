Abubakar Malami, a former minister under Muhammadu Buhari's administration will reportedly be interrogated over 5 suspicious transactions

It was gathered that the name of the former attorney-general of the federation (AGF) came up in several transactions

The five massive deals include Ajaokuta, selling of recovered assets, "fake consultants" of the Paris Club etc

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, will reportedly face a probe over at least five suspicious transactions during his time in office.

According to TheCable, Malami’s name has been mentioned in several questionable deals under Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Malami reportedly faces probe over 5 suspicious massive deals. Photo Credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN

The newspaper reported that sources have disclosed that the security agency will handle Malami’s interrogation.

The 5 transactions under investigation are:

The first deal under investigation is the mysterious payment of $496 million to Global Steel Holdings Ltd (GSHL) as a settlement for the termination of the Ajaokuta Steel concession nine years after the Indian company had waved all claims for compensation

Malami's second deal under probe is the handling of the sale of assets worth billions of naira forfeited to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by politically exposed persons

The Buhari's minister role in the $419 million judgment debt awarded to consultants who claimed to have facilitated the Paris Club refunds to the states

The strange agreement to pay Sunrise Power $200 million compensation in its dispute with the federal government over the Mambilla power project

The duplicated legal fees in the transfer of $321 million Abacha loot from Switzerland to Nigeria.

Naira Swap: Malami breaks silence on Supreme Court ruling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Malami had maintained that the federal government did not go against that Supreme Court ruling that restrained it from implementing the February 10 deadline for the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

Malami revealed the federal government's position during a ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential communication team at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Malami Speaks on Relationship With 'Fake Consultant'

Nigeria's Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has again denied claims that he employed the services of a 'fake consultant', Lawrence Ajodo, who lead the team of individuals that raided the residence of Justice Mary Odili.

Malami while Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Sunday, November 14, said he has never met with Lawrence who already claimed during his arrest that he was engaged by the AGF.

Source: Legit.ng