President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, May 29 during his inaugural speech announced fuel subsidy removal, explaining that “he felt it was expedient to stop the subsidy on the first day”.

Historically, fuel subsidy began in the 1970s and was later institutionalized in 1977 following the promulgation of the Price Control Act, which made it illegal for petrol to be sold above the regulated prices, Daily Trust reported.

Obasanjo, Jonathan, and other Nigerian Presidents who attempted to remove fuel subsidy. Photo Credits: Atiku Abubakar/Goodluck Jonathan/Muhammadu Buhari/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

However, as notable as fuel subsidy is, it has become a major drain on government finances, leading to significant fiscal deficits and a strain on the country’s budget.

Previous administrations have attempted to remove subsidies because of its huge burden on the nation’s economy but such attempts have been resisted by protests and public outcry.

According to a report published by Blueprint Newspaper, the first attempt to remove fuel subsidy was made in 1988 during General Ibrahim Bababagida’s regime. There were huge protests following increases in fuel prices and the government was forced to introduce a subsidy stabilise fuel prices and make them affordable for the general population.

Almost a decade after the return of democracy, President Olusegun Obasanjo In 1999 abandoned his plan to remove fuel subsidies due to public resistance and protests.

Obasanjo had attempted to deregulate the downstream sector of the oil industry, which included removing fuel subsidies.

Another president who attempted to remove fuel subsidy was Goodluck Jonathan in January 2012.

The announcement to partially remove fuel subsidy in 2012 sparked widespread protests across the country, known as the “Occupy Nigeria” protests.

Jonathan’s administration just like previous government bowed to pressure and abandoned the plan.

The story was not different in May 2016 when President Muhammadu Buhari administration announced the complete removal of fuel subsidy.

Buhari’s administration has argued that the decision was to address corruption, inefficiency, and the drain on public finances.

As it was with the previous government, subsidies were partially reinstated due to public backlash.

