The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated former governor of the state, Rotimi Amaechi, in his Ikwerre local government area of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The former minister of transportation has been in running battle with Nyesom Wike, the current governor of the state.

In the latest election result, PDP polled 13,716, closely followed by the APC with 7,503. The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came third with 1,447.

Source: Legit.ng