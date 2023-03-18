The governorship candidate of the Labour Party for Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has disclosed that an agent of the party in the ongoing governorship poll in the state has been shot dead.

The LP candidate, who said the election process is fraught with voters intimidation and suppression, alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the police are complicit in the killing.

Addressing Lagosian in a video recorded at the party’s situation room, Rhodes-Vivour accused the electoral body and the security agencies of provoking the people.

Source: Legit.ng