Kano State Governorship election result 2023: Live updates from INEC
About 14 political parties will be contesting the governorship election in Kano state.
The parties include: All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Allied Peoples Party (APP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
Others are the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Labour Party (LP), National Rescue Party (NRP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The rest are the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Alliance (AA) and African Action Congress (AAC).
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje votes
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje casted his vote at the Ganduje Chikin Gari polling unit, number 008 in Dawakin Tofa local Government Area.
Engineer Abba Kabir votes
The Kano State NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf has just casted his vote at the Baba Halilu Polling Unit.
Voting interrupted in Kano community *
Presently, security agents are trying to calm nerve as tension ensued across some polling units in Madobi ward, Kano state.
Squabble started as APC agents arrived at the voting points with cards in order to entice voters and influence the outcome of the election.
However, their move was countered by teaming supporters of NNPP who tried to stop their acts which according to them is against the codes of ethics guiding the electoral acts .
Voting has therefore halted across some polling units in the ward.
However, the security forces are trying to control the situation, as at the time of filing the report.
Election commences in Kano's 44 local government
Reports reaching Legit across the 44 Local Government Area of Kano State, today's turnout is totally different from the Presidential Election as Electorates where at their Polling Units since 6am waiting for the arrival of the INEC Adhoc Staff and the Election Sensitive Materials.
It was learnt that, at this round of election, the INEC did all it's possible best in distributing the Election Materials on time more especially in rural areas of Kano State, while in the metropolitan of the state some P.Us in Kano Municipal, Sharifai and Nassarawa LGA Giginyu ward experience the late arrival of the materials.
As of 8:30 Election Commences in various location in the state.
However, tension escalates in some communities in Makoda, Madobi, Kumbotso, Nassarawa and Kano Municipal whereby it has been resolved as the time of filing this report.
After the Candidate of APC cast his vote around 10am at Gawuna Ward, Nassarawa LGA, 2 polling units at the ward were reportedly destroyed by some thugs in the ward.
As of this time 10:28am Sharifai 038, 039, 040 and 041 the election materials not yet arrived at the PUs.
Lest we forget: Kwankwaso show of power during February 25 presidential election
Recall that despite the Kano state being an APC state, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, won the presidential election in the state.
Kwankwaso won in 38 of the 44 local government areas in Kano with a total of 997,279 votes.
His closest challenger, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), won in the remaining six local governments.
Atiku Abubakar came a distant third but won in no local governments.
The INEC collation officer for the presidential election in Kano, Lawal Suleiman, announced that Kwankwaso scored 997,279 of the total votes cast to beat Mr Tinubu who polled 517,341 votes.
Leading candidates
Some of the candidates are Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna (APC), Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf (NNPP), Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil (ADC), Aishatu Mahmud (NRP), and Sadiq Wali (PDP).