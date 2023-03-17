A suspected serial Canadian visa scammer, Enock Ogungbamigbe, has been arrested by the EFCC in Abuja

Ogungbamigbe, according to the anti-graft agency, was picked up at Transcorp Hotel in Abuja on Friday, March 17

The commission stated that the suspect will be prosecuted upon conclusion of the investigation into his activities

Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Enock Ogungbamigbe, an alleged visa serial scammer.

It was gathered that Ogungbamigbe specialises in swindling desperate Nigerians intending to migrate to Canada, Punch reports.

Enock Ogungbamigbe was picked up at Transcorp Hotel in Abuja (Photo: @officialEFCC)

Source: Twitter

The suspect, 32 years of age, was arrested at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja by EFCC personnel, when he responded to an appointment to procure a visa for an applicant intending to migrate to Canada. Unknown to him, that it was bait.

Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC’s director of media and publicity, confirmed and disclosed the arrest in a statement released on Friday, March 17.

Uwujaren noted that the young man's arrest happened after a petition by a victim who lost N5 million to him as processing fees for visa to Canada.

Uwujaren said:

“The suspect had also promised the victim a job upon arrival in Canada. But he only delivered fake Visas to his victims and all efforts to recover the money were futile.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

